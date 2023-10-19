‘Stop calling me’: Malaysian doctor in Gaza bombarded with requests to listen to bombs going off

A Malaysian doctor currently stranded in the Gaza Strip has pleaded with Malaysians to stop calling her to request to listen to sounds of aerial bombardment amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a video lasting over two minutes on her Facebook account, Dr Nurul Ain Latif asked people to be “more sensitive” to the ongoing situation.

“Do you think this is something to be played with? (Calling to request) to listen to the sounds of bombs (going off),” she said on Wednesday. “So are you praying that we get bombed?”

In asking people to stop making such morbid requests, Dr Nurul said the ongoing situation is already very tough and tense for residents in the Gaza Strip.

“Enjoy your peaceful sleep and the peace (you have now). You don’t feel what I am feeling now. Please be thankful that the country (Malaysia) is still peaceful, you all should be thankful for that,” she added.

Dr Nurul is currently stranded in the Gaza Strip with her Palestinian husband.

She has been using her Facebook account to document the situation in the area following a Hamas attack on Oct 7 in Israel that resulted in more than 1,400 people killed and scores of people kidnapped.

Since the assault, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed at least 3,500 people, according to Gazan authorities. Israel says it wants to annihilate Hamas, which rules the enclave.

Last week, Dr Nurul said 14 family members from her husband’s side were killed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said last week that it was working with the Philippines to evacuate five Malaysians caught in Gaza – Dr Nurul, as well as a woman and her three children – said Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.