Long before 1MDB hogged the headlines, there was PKFZ - the Port Klang Free Zone multibillion-dollar scandal involving Malaysia's busiest sea port.

It was arguably the country's most-publicised case of mismanagement of public funds, with alleged corruption greatly inflating the costs of building a free trade zone within the Port Klang regional shipping hub, to the tune of some RM12 billion (S$4 billion), including loans guaranteed by the government and interest charges.