States to watch: BN set for strong showing in Johor as opposition aims for swing seats

PAGOH, Johor - Barisan Nasional (BN), which posted a landslide win in the recent Johor state assembly elections, hopes to repeat its performance in Malaysia’s upcoming general election.The Umno-led BN aims to regain a majority share of the 26 parliamentary wards in the state after opposition Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) overwhelming victory there in the 2018 general election, when it swept 18 seats.

On Nomination Day last Saturday, BN candidate Razali Ibrahim, who is contesting in Pagoh in a three-way fight with Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Muhyiddin Yassin and PH’s Iskandar Shah Abdul Rahman, was confident that BN’s promise of prosperity has gained ground with voters.

This is despite Pagoh being a stronghold of Tan Sri Muhyiddin, a former prime minister who first won the parliamentary seat in 1978.

“Johor has some success stories even after only seven months (in Johor state assembly elections) of getting the mandate,” said Datuk Seri Razali. “I believe if we continue this, Johor will move forward.”

At BN’s Muar headquarters on Monday, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi told party supporters that BN has been given a second chance with its victory at the state assembly elections in March, when it won 40 out of 56 seats.

“The recent value of investments for Johor was RM60.9 million (S$18.1 million), the highest in the country,” he said. “But what we have achieved is not enough.” There are plans to widen highways and increase tourism in Johor, he said.

But BN’s success in Johor may not prove as overwhelming as hoped, Dr Serina Rahman, a lecturer in the Department of South-east Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, told The Straits Times.

“The broad expectation is that BN will succeed in Johor and regain some of its losses,” said Dr Serina. “The state election was not as much of a landslide (win) as claimed because it was the result of low voter turnout.”

Only 54 per cent of voters turned out for the Johor state election in March, with BN winning 43 per cent of the votes cast.

While BN enjoys strong support in Johor’s rural areas, it needs to boost resources in the swing seats that it lost in the 2018 election.

These swing seats are semi-urban, multiracial wards like Muar, Pagoh and Pulai, said Johor’s Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader Liew Chin Tong. DAP is part of the PH alliance.

“I think these seats will be determined by voter turnout. If there’s a high turnout, higher chance for PH to win. If the turnout is below 50 per cent, then it is a gone case (for PH),” Mr Liew told ST on the sidelines of a rally in Ulu Tiram on Sunday.

Mr Liew explained that BN has a fixed pool of hardcore voters that opposition coalitions like PH did not have. “We depend on swing voters and voters who are inspired,” said Mr Liew. “If they’re not inspired, they’re not interested.”