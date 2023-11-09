Stateless kids may lose rights under planned changes to Malaysia’s citizenship law

KUALA LUMPUR – Changes to Malaysia’s citizenship law proposed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration have been described as “cruel” by critics, and has raised fears that the amendments could create a new class of stateless persons including children.

One amendment would automatically grant citizenship to children born overseas to Malaysian mothers who are married to foreigners.

However, other changes proposed are causing a stir among critics who say citizenship rights would be removed for other groups.

There are five other proposed amendments to Schedule 2 of the Federal Constitution that they say would create a large pool of stateless children. Under one such amendment, abandoned babies and children will no longer be entitled to automatic citizenship, according to the opponents, who call the move “regressive”.

“This is a cruel amendment. They will strip away the rights to citizenship of the stateless. Why are we punishing the children?” said Mr Zaid Malek, director of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Lawyers for Liberty.

“They are sealing the fate (of these people),” he told The Straits Times on Tuesday. “The stateless are already deprived of their rights to education and healthcare. They will be forever stuck in Malaysia and unable to do anything.”

Several NGOs gathered on Tuesday to criticise the proposed changes. They said they will submit a memorandum to ask for a review from the Conference of Rulers and the Cabinet. The groups include Lawyers for Liberty, Family Frontiers and Yayasan Chow Kit.

Several MPs from the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition have said they will not back the constitutional changes, which would require a two-thirds support in Parliament to pass.

Datuk Seri Anwar’s unity government currently has the support of 151 MPs, including four from the opposition. This is a narrow three-vote majority over the minimum number of votes required for two-thirds support.

There were some 150,000 applications for citizenship as at end-August 2023. If the amendments are passed, many of these applicants may no longer be able to apply for citizenship.

Among the categories of stateless people in Malaysia are children born out of wedlock to a Malaysian father, stateless children adopted by Malaysian parents, abandoned children without documents to prove their nationalities, and families with generations of stateless children born in Malaysia.

Under the current Constitution, they are automatically granted Malaysian citizenship, although rights activists say that in reality, the application process for such groups is fraught with bureaucratic delays and appeals, and takes many years with no guarantee of success.

There is also a proposal for the age limit for registration to be lowered to 18 years from 21 years, potentially narrowing the pathway for stateless children to gain nationality.