Staggered working hours offered again to ease Jakarta’s traffic congestion

JAKARTA - After previously failing to convince workers and employers to alter their work schedules to alleviate the city’s chronic traffic issues, the Jakarta administration has once again started a conversation surrounding staggered working hours to ease the capital’s infamous gridlocks.

Jakarta acting governor Heru Budi Hartono has suggested private office workers to start their morning at two different times, 8am and 10am, claiming that such an adjustment could reduce morning traffic by at least 30 per cent.