Stable unity govt sets up attractive investment climate, says Malaysia PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR - All political parties in Malaysia’s unity government are committed to political stability, which has in turn attracted a mega investment from Indonesia, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have been informed of a big investment from Indonesia in Malaysia in gas and hydrogen - which I was told earlier when I met Indonesian President Joko Widodo - and such an investment increases the confidence of other investors,” he said on Sunday.

He also said that the government will not bow to racist rhetoric and any attempts to disrupt the harmony of the nation will be dealt with severely.

He added the distribution of seats between the ruling parties in the unity government during the upcoming six state elections was not discussed at length at the secretariat meeting but it was agreed that party leaders will meet in the near future to discuss the matter.

Datuk Seri Anwar was speaking at a media conference after chairing the second unity government secretariat meeting at the Umno headquarters at the World Trade Centre on Sunday.

“The unity government has discussed its views on its cooperation and will further strengthen the implementation of its policies. This in return has provided investors’ confidence,” he said.

“There is a strong consensus that this government is committed to upholding the principles of the constitution while upholding the rights of every citizen. Any attempts to disrupt this (country) will be dealt with firmly.”

He also congratulated the Umno leaders who had been elected in the recent party polls.

Deputy Prime Ministers Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Cabinet ministers and Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Openg were among those present for the secretariat meeting.

Muda, a member of the unity government, was not invited to the meeting. Its secretary-general said that they had wrote to Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, requesting the party to be included in the meeting on Sunday.

At the same press conference, Umno president Zahid said that his party’s election results over the weekend showed the leadership which supported the unity government was accepted by the grassroots.

“We are also confident with the support of parties from Barisan, Sabah and Sarawak towards the present unity government,” he added.

Sarawak leader Abang Johari said Indonesia’s mooted investment showed it was confident with the present leadership of the unity government.

“It will benefit Malaysians,” he said, adding that Indonesia has committed to the gas and hydrogen investment in Malaysia. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK