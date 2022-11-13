Stable geopolitical environment needed; Xi-Biden meeting would set the tone: PM Lee

PHNOM PENH – A stable geopolitical environment is important for the region to continue prospering, and the upcoming meeting between Chinese president Xi Jinping and United States president Joe Biden is important to improve relations, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

The tone has to be set “right at the top”, PM Lee told journalists on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Phnom Penh.

“And that means that the presidents of the two countries have to speak, be frank and lay out their cards. I think they understand what the stakes are, but to take it forward, that takes political will and wisdom on both sides.”

Asked about the planned meeting on Monday between Mr Biden and Mr Xi at the G-20 Summit in Indonesia, PM Lee said: “I hope it goes well. It’s important in order to stop the deterioration in their relations, to start to build trust and to take steps to begin to work towards resolving the many individual issues – which are very difficult ones – between the two countries.”

Despite the heightened US-China rivalry and tumult caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the 18-country East Asia Forum saw the participation of United States President Biden, Chinese premier Li Keqiang, and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

Mr Biden signalled during the meeting that he would keep communication lines with Beijing open and ensure that US competition with China – which he stated would be vigorous – does not veer into conflict. He also said his country would call out China’s human rights abuses.

Regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, PM Lee stressed that this had threatened stability by violating international law.

“We reiterate Asean’s desire for a swift and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” he said.

Cambodia, which is hosting this year’s Asean and East Asia summits, sidestepped these geopolitical tensions by issuing a chairman’s statement about the latter meeting that focused on women’s economic empowerment, strengthening energy cooperation and promoting volunteerism for sustainable development.

“We noted with serious concern the surge and volatility of energy prices and the disruption of supply chains, due to the adverse impacts of ongoing and other military conflicts, amidst geopolitical challenges, along with the unprecedented impacts of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic on the global economy, on energy security, and the well-being and livelihoods of our people,” it said, urging for the creation of a resilient and sustainable energy system.

Meanwhile, substantial negotiations to upgrade the Asean-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Area were concluded – the first free-trade pact Asean has upgraded since the pandemic.

Among the new features were commitments to work together to ensure the continued flow of essential goods during times of crisis.

Singapore has also signed with New Zealand a Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, and sealed with Australia in October – a deal which PM Lee said would be “a pathfinder for regional cooperation in the green economy”.

“But the success of our efforts depends on a stable geopolitical and security environment,” he added.