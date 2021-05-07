ST webinar to discuss stormy relationship between US and China

SINGAPORE - When US President Joe Biden took office in January, there were hopes that the US and China would patch up their relationship, soured under former president Donald Trump. But more than four months into Mr Biden's presidency, the fall-out continues.

Not only did Mr Biden maintain the Trump-era sanctions on Chinese companies, he imposed more sanctions on two dozen officials in Hong Kong and China, including a Politburo member, over their involvement in the suppression of pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong.

Mr Biden's administration has kept pace with the frequency in which its predecessor sent navy vessels to Asia. It has also invested in the Quad - a security alliance with Japan, India and Australia - returning it to prominence.

His administration is also seen to continue to forge stronger ties with Taiwan, which China views as a breakaway province. Beijing has since warned that the "one China" principle is China's red line and no one should try to cross it.

Even as the world's two largest economies compete for technological supremacy, Washington's sanctions have pushed China to cut its reliance on US suppliers and boost its semiconductor sector.

Mr Biden's more predictable, less irrational policies in dealing with China will at least slow down the worsening trend of bilateral relations, and that is generally welcome news to South-east Asia, which has been careful to avoid picking sides.

His re-engagement in the region, neglected by Mr Trump, could also serve as an effective counterweight to China's growing influence.

Still, a clash of the two super powers - over defence, trade, technology and ideology - remains a source of worry that it would upend the stability of the region and its systems altogether.

Is a US-China decoupling all but inevitable? What can South-east Asia do to better manage the impact of the tensions?

