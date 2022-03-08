MH370: The plane that vanished into thin air

The search for MH370 was one of the largest surface and underwater hunts in aviation history. An Australian-led underwater search covered 120,000 sq km at an estimated cost of about A$200 million (S$202 million) before it was suspended almost three years later.

Malaysia and countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, India, China, France and the United States took part in the operations.

Areas near Vietnam in the South China Sea and near Penang in the Strait of Malacca were combed in the initial days after the incident, until a week later, on March 15, when Malaysia's then Prime Minister Najib Razak revealed that data showed the flight had changed course and headed towards the Indian Ocean.

MH370's transponder - a transmitter in the cockpit that allows the aircraft to be tracked by ground radar - was disabled at some point, he said.

Based on data from British commercial satellite firm Inmarsat and Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch, the plane is presumed to have crashed somewhere in the southern Indian Ocean.

For nearly three years, underwater search efforts were conducted some 2,500km south-west of Perth. The search in the choppy waters of the vast Indian Ocean was called off in January 2017.

The search was resumed in January 2018 by Ocean Infinity in the southern Indian Ocean, but ended in June the same year without success.

Audio clips from the cockpit failed to shed any light. The pilot's final recorded words to the control tower seemed almost prescient. Yet they were perfectly routine, said aviation experts.

The plane's black boxes - the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder that contain information critical for investigations - were never found.

Dozens of pieces of debris from the aircraft have since washed ashore, most of them appearing to support the theory that it went down in the southern Indian Ocean.

The debris include a flaperon - a section from a plane's right wing that helps to control speed and position - which was found on the French Island of Reunion, and a panel from the right part of the tail with the words "No Step", found in Mozambique.

When releasing Malaysia's report on MH370 in July 2018, lead investigator Kok Soo Chon said the safety investigation team ruled out the possibility that the pilot, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, caused the plane's disappearance.

They said controls on the aircraft were likely deliberately manipulated but they could not say who was responsible.

The report's conclusion stated: "The team is unable to determine the real cause for the disappearance of MH370."

The theories

Over the years, theories that have surfaced on what might have happened to MH370 range from the plausible to the ludicrous.

They include a hijacking attempt, a suicide bid, a system malfunction and even alien abduction.

Some theories link the disappearance to Diego Garcia, a militarised island in the Indian Ocean that is British territory and home to a major American naval base.

Others claim a lethal combination of the plane's large cargo shipments of mangosteens and lithium ion batteries might have caused an explosion.

Another theory is that a catastrophic malfunction of the oxygen supply might have knocked out everyone on board and so there was no distress call.

Even in the Sept 11, 2001, attacks in the US, passengers made phone calls when they realised that the aircraft had been hijacked.

A pilot told The Straits Times on condition of anonymity that the oxygen malfunction theory might explain why the flight changed its course and headed in the general direction of Penang instead.

Its pilot could have tried to make an emergency landing at Penang Airport, the nearest main airport that was still open at that time, but failed to make it.

The plane could then have continued on towards the Indian Ocean with everyone on board incapacitated, until it ran out of fuel, he said.

French journalist Florence De Changy posits in her book, The Disappearing Act: The Impossible Case Of MH370, that the aircraft was shot down from above the South China Sea, its remains cleaned up, and the truth covered up by the intelligence authorities.

Ms De Changy, a Hong Kong-based foreign correspondent for French newspaper Le Monde, said that Flight MH370 was carrying a shipment of electronic warfare equipment and was shot down in a botched operation to retrieve the cargo.