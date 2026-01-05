S’pore resident, wife who went viral for allegedly using RON95 petrol in Johor surrender to police

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KULAI – The man who went viral for allegedly refuelling a Singapore-registered car with subsidised RON95 petrol has come forward, the police said.

Kulai police chief Tan Seng Lee said that the 63-year-old man and his 67-year-old wife arrived at the Kulai police headquarters to assist with the investigation.

“The investigation paper is still being processed and will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor as soon as possible for further instructions,” he said on Jan 5.

On Jan 4, the police said the suspect, identified as a Singapore permanent resident , was being investigated under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for allegedly exhibiting an altered or tampered vehicle registration number.

On Jan 3, a one-minute video showed a man refuelling a vehicle with partially obscured registration plates using subsidised RON95 fuel intended only for Malaysia-registered vehicles.

In the video, the first and last letters of the car’s registration number appeared to have been covered.

The voice of an unidentified individual, believed to be the person recording the video, can also be heard asking the suspect whether he was Malaysian. The man replied that he was.

The police confirmed that the man allegedly covered the registration number of his Singapore-registered vehicle to pump RON95 petrol at a petrol station in Kulai.