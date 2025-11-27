S’pore ready to provide essential supplies, support Hat Yai flood relief efforts: Vivian Balakrishnan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox



SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has deployed an additional Crisis Response Team to support officers from the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok, which is working to evacuate Singaporeans affected by the floods in Hat Yai .

The embassy has arranged for transport from Fort Senanarong and Central Hat Yai to Hat Yai International Airport, as conditions on the ground in southern Thailand have improved after heavy floods killed a t least 55 people in the country , with Hat Yai being the worst-hit city.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishna n said in a Facebook post on N ov 27 that he has spoken to his Thai counterpart, Mr Sihasak Phuangketkeow, to convey Singapore’s concern about the situation and its readiness to provide essential supplies and support relief efforts.

Dr Balakrishnan said he has been receiving regular updates from the embassy over the past few days, and added: “The floods have made moving around Hat Yai challenging, but our teams have been working hard to reach out to Singaporeans, expedite assistance for those who need urgent help, and arrange transport to move them to safer areas.”

He added that some Singaporeans have already moved to safety or made their way to the airport amid improving conditions, with the help of Thai authorities and Singapore’s team in Hat Yai.

“MFA will continue to do everything we can to ensure that affected Singaporeans receive the assistance they need,” Dr Balakrishnan said.

Thai authorities said the floods have affected nearly three million people in nine southern provinces, with 3,000 moved to safety from Hat Yai.

Singaporeans who need consular assistance can contact Singapore’s Embassy in Bangkok or MFA’s Duty Office at: