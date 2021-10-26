S'pore radar specialist called out for involvement with Myanmar military

He defends engagement, says information he is sharing at conference is already on Internet

Tan Hui Yee‍ Indochina Bureau Chief In Bangkok
  • Published
    36 min ago
A former employee of Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency has defended his engagements with the Myanmar military, saying that he is merely sharing information about technology that is openly available rather than supplying lethal equipment.

Mr Lee Kar Heng, a radar specialist who runs a company called TBSS Group, was singled out by activist group Justice for Myanmar yesterday for being a keynote speaker at an event called Conference on Science and Technology Development 2021, being held this week by the Myanmar military's Defence Services Academy and other related units. He will be making his presentation online today.

