S'pore condemns latest missile test

Singapore said yesterday it condemned North Korea's latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the test raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and violated United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

"Singapore condemns the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on 24 March 2022," the MFA statement said.

The test breached "the DPRK's moratorium of 2018 on intercontinental ballistic missile tests", the statement added. "We call on the DPRK to cease all provocations immediately, and to abide by its international obligations and commitments."

