Spitting, littering in KL could cost you $635 as city aims to step up enforcement

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur City Hall will step up enforcement through regular anti-littering and anti-spitting operations across the city.

KUALA LUMPUR - Starting from Jan 1, anyone caught littering or spitting in public places around Kuala Lumpur will face fines of up to RM2,000 (S$635) in addition to performing more than 12 hours of community service over six months, says Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) .

Health and Environment Department director Nor Halizam Ismail said that in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign, DBKL will step up enforcement through regular anti-littering and anti-spitting operations across Kuala Lumpur.

The operations will focus on tourist hot spots to curb the disposal of small litter such as cigarette butts and drink bottles in public areas, as well as spitting on walkways.

This practice not only dirties the surroundings, but also tarnishes the country’s image, she said.

“The compound (fines) issued can reach up to RM2,000, depending on the offence committed,” Dr Nor Halizam said on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme on Dec 30 .

“Our aim is not merely to punish, but also to educate the public to be more disciplined and to respect the shared public spaces.”

Dr Nor Halizam said DBKL has also designated four litter-free zones covering Jalan Bukit Bintang, Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Tun Perak and the Brickfields commercial area, to further strengthen the image of a clean and orderly city.

She added that DBKL will not compromise on cleanliness standards at food premises and public toilets.

She said owners and contractors will face action if found to have failed to comply with hygiene standards.

“We monitor about 7,450 food premises at all times to ensure there is no food contamination or pest infestations such as rats and cockroaches.

“DBKL also takes public toilet cleanliness seriously and will monitor from time to time or whenever complaints are received,” she said, stressing that the measures are important to ensure the comfort of tourists and locals visiting the capital.

Dr Nor Halizam urged the public to help keep the city clean by disposing of rubbish properly and complying with hygiene regulations, adding that people’s attitudes and behaviour reflect their country’s image.

She also announced that the launch of the “I LITE U” event – the curtain raiser for Visit Malaysia 2026 – will be on Jan 3 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

According to Dr Nor Halizam, the programme is spearheaded by DBKL in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the Prime Minister’s Department.

“Among the highlights are a parade involving 16 contingents, innovative and technology-themed urban lighting projects, as well as Nusantara music and cultural performances,” she said.

In conjunction with the event, several roads around the capital will be closed – namely Jalan Bukit Bintang, Jalan Raja Sultan, Jalan Pudu and Jalan Sultan Ismail – on Jan 1 for a full rehearsal and on the launch day from 6pm to midnight.

Dr Nor Halizam encouraged the use of public transport to ease congestion. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK