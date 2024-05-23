Spinal operation for Malaysian crew member hurt on SQ321 flight

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian cabin crew member of Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 that was hit by severe turbulence is due for another surgery on May 23.

“He underwent surgery on Tuesday. Further surgery is expected on Thursday (today),” Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said.

He said the 32-year-old man is in critical but stable condition.

The crew member has head and back injuries and needs to undergo spinal surgery, Mr Jojie said when contacted.

There were 18 crew members and 211 passengers on board the flight that was travelling from London to Singapore when it encountered sudden extreme turbulence over the Irrawaddy Basin at an altitude of 37,000 feet about 10 hours after take-off.

The pilot declared a medical emergency and diverted the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, landing at 3.45pm local time on May 21.

A 73-year-old British man died in the incident.