Speedboat fire at Phuket pier leaves five injured, one missing

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BANGKOK - A speedboat burst into flames at the deep-sea pier in Ao Makham, Phuket, on the morning of April 6 , leaving five people injured and one still missing, officials said.

The Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said it was alerted to the incident at 10.50am (11.50am Singapore time) on April 6.

Thick black smoke was seen rising over the pier, alarming tourists and local operators in the area.

Firefighters and emergency responders from Wichit Municipality, the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation and local disaster prevention units were quickly deployed to the scene.

Crews rushed to contain the fire amid fears it could spread to other boats moored nearby.

Authorities later said the blaze had been brought under control, with the damage initially confined to the speedboat where the fire broke out and no reports of flames spreading to neighbouring vessels.

Five injured people were given first aid at the scene before being taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment for burns and smoke inhalation. Rescue teams were continuing to search for one missing person.

Officials have sealed off the area as a danger zone while investigators work to determine the cause of the fire. Further updates are expected. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK