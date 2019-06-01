Speculation that Jho Low has been arrested incorrect: Malaysian Inspector-General of Police

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Speculation that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, has been arrested is incorrect, says Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The Malaysian Inspector-General of Police said this in response to talk on social media that claimed Low had been detained by the Chinese government and was being transported back to Malaysia via the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

"We are working towards that end but nothing has been finalised as yet. That message (on social media) is incorrect," he said when contacted on Saturday (June 1).

On Friday (May 31), Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid had said that police were confident of bringing Low back to the country soon to face justice.

He had also said last week that the police have new leads on the whereabouts of Low, who is allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

Similar speculation of Low's arrest was reported by the Sarawak Report in July last year.

It ran a story saying that a Hong Kong radio station, which it did not name, had reported that Low had been captured in China.

That rumour was refuted by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the time.