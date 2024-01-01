Special wanderer: Disabled traveller in Vietnam inspires others

HANOI - On Check in Viet Nam, the largest group for the Vietnamese travel community on Facebook, Mr Phan Vu Minh is considered by many travel fellows to be the most special Vietnamese wanderer.
This is not because of the number of kilometres he travelled, but because he does not let being wheelchair-bound stop him pursuing his passion.
Mr Minh was born in 1991 in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long. At the age of 12, after days of suffering chronic back pain and walking abnormalities, Mr Minh was diagnosed with spinal vascular malformations – a rare disease.
“I was the second case with this disease in Vietnam,” he said.
Mr Minh’s dreams were fully dashed while he was a 20-year-old university student in Ho Chi Minh City. During a surgery, his spinal cord swelled, paralysing his legs and rendering him unable to walk.
“When the doctor said the only way was to wait for a miracle to happen, I was desperate because I knew everything was over,” Mr Minh said.
Mr Minh slipped into depression after returning to his hometown, worried about his future. Being bound to a wheelchair left him depressed and terrified of people staring. He realised his current living situation was scarier than his disease.
“I thought I needed to make changes in my life for the sake of my parents and my happiness,” he said.
With endless encouragement from his family and friends, the young man put aside the sad days and spent his spare time taking care of the small garden around his house and growing ornamental plants for business. A stable income from ornamental plants helps him live comfortably.
“I believe that the disabled are constantly afraid of others’ perceptions. When I first earned money from gardening, it had been a long time since I could go out and go shopping for myself,” he told Viet Nam News.
Despite his health problems, he is in great shape, as he works out with a dumbbell daily, rides more than 10km in his wheelchair each week, and maintains a healthy diet.
“I am more confident because I do not have to rely on anyone any more,” he said.
He also realised that most people around him were gazing at him with sympathy and warmth, not pity.
The steady income improved his self-confidence and allowed him to consider a hobby he had not been able to pursue for a long time: going outside to hang out with friends and exploring the awe-inspiring landscapes of the country.
Mr Minh’s first trip took place in 2017 to Bac Lieu Province, to see a friend who also has a spinal vascular malformation. The friend, who studies mechanical engineering, assisted him in building a three-wheeled scooter that he could drive while sitting in a wheelchair.
This 140km trip helped him overcome his fear and sparked his interest in travelling. Since then, he has visited 45 provinces across Vietnam, alone or with his nephew.
“Even though I am paralysed, I do not want to depend on others. You can be proactive on your trip and travel anywhere whenever you want if you drive yourself,” Mr Minh said.
“Moreover, I can completely immerse myself in local customs, cultures, and cuisine and contemplate breathtaking scenic spots by travelling on a scooter.”
After each trip, he gradually dares to do even more. His latest and longest ever journey was from his hometown in the South to the northernmost point of Vietnam – Lung Cu Town in Dong Van District, Ha Giang.
The Ha Giang journey is tough for anyone with an off-road motorcycle, let alone for Mr Minh with his scooter.
“I kept pressing the brake because of the steep passes, twisting bends, and hairpin turns at Ha Giang, and it broke. A stranger recognised me while I was in town and helped fix the brake,” Mr Minh said
He has been unable to explore some places due to his wheelchair. However, the people he encountered on the journey were exceedingly generous.
“A traveller helped me by lifting the wheelchair through up the stairs, so I could explore Meo King’s Palace,” he said.
The most rewarding achievements on his trips have been the words of encouragement and warm support given by people he met.
“My travels, surprisingly, encourage others in some way. They appreciated my optimism in the face of adversity, and it inspired them to overcome their difficulties and bring more positive energy into their lives,” Mr Minh said.
Though the disease is incurable and gradually worsening – he faces the possibility that his hands will become paralysed at any point – this does not deter him from pursuing his dream: to set foot in all 63 provinces and cities of Vietnam. VIET NAM NEWS / ASIA NEWS NETWORK