Special wanderer: Disabled traveller in Vietnam inspires others

HANOI - On Check in Viet Nam, the largest group for the Vietnamese travel community on Facebook, Mr Phan Vu Minh is considered by many travel fellows to be the most special Vietnamese wanderer.

This is not because of the number of kilometres he travelled, but because he does not let being wheelchair-bound stop him pursuing his passion.

Mr Minh was born in 1991 in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long. At the age of 12, after days of suffering chronic back pain and walking abnormalities, Mr Minh was diagnosed with spinal vascular malformations – a rare disease.

“I was the second case with this disease in Vietnam,” he said.

Mr Minh’s dreams were fully dashed while he was a 20-year-old university student in Ho Chi Minh City. During a surgery, his spinal cord swelled, paralysing his legs and rendering him unable to walk.

“When the doctor said the only way was to wait for a miracle to happen, I was desperate because I knew everything was over,” Mr Minh said.

Mr Minh slipped into depression after returning to his hometown, worried about his future. Being bound to a wheelchair left him depressed and terrified of people staring. He realised his current living situation was scarier than his disease.

“I thought I needed to make changes in my life for the sake of my parents and my happiness,” he said.

With endless encouragement from his family and friends, the young man put aside the sad days and spent his spare time taking care of the small garden around his house and growing ornamental plants for business. A stable income from ornamental plants helps him live comfortably.

“I believe that the disabled are constantly afraid of others’ perceptions. When I first earned money from gardening, it had been a long time since I could go out and go shopping for myself,” he told Viet Nam News.

Despite his health problems, he is in great shape, as he works out with a dumbbell daily, rides more than 10km in his wheelchair each week, and maintains a healthy diet.