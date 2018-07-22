'Special package' for corrupt offenders at Indonesian jail

JAKARTA (BERNAMA) - In jail for graft? Want to upgrade your cell to be like a hotel room? How about having a key to come and go as you please?

At the Sukamiskin Prison in the Indonesian city of Bandung, which houses graft offenders, all this was apparently on offer for prisoners willing to pay for a "special package", according to the country's anti-graft agency.

The cost was reportedly a payment of between 200 million and 500 million rupiah (S$18,891 to S$47,230).

Through the payment, prisoners could hold their own key to the prison cell, enabling them to come and go as they please.

The deputy chairman of Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Laode Muhammad Syarif, said the KPK had detained six people, according to Tempo online.

Among those detained was the head of Sukamiskin Prison, Wahid Husein.

Wahid, who took over the post only four months ago, was arrested on Saturday night at his home in Bandung. The KPK found cash totalling hundreds of millions of rupiah believed to be linked with the scheme, Laode Muhammad said. A car was also confiscated.

During a KPK raid on the prison, officials found that several prison cells had been renovated. Some rooms had air conditioning, televisions and refrigerators.

According to Indonesia media, among the prisoners arrested was Fahmi Darmawansyah, husband of the popular 1990s-era Indonesian singer Inneke Koesherawati.

Fahmi, an entrepreneur, was jailed for two years and eight months for bribery in May last year.

KPK also questioned Inneke.