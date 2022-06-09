Special Malaysian Parliament sitting proposed for early July to table anti-party hopping law

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's anti-party hopping law could be passed in early July, well ahead of the July 31 deadline set by Opposition parties.

The Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) has proposed that the Bill be tabled at a one-day special Parliament sitting in early July rather than wait for the scheduled meeting from July 18 until Aug 4.

All eyes will now be on Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to see if he does go ahead with the proposal.

"The committee has unanimously agreed to request the Prime Minister, in line with Standing Order 11(3) and House rules, that a special parliamentary sitting is held in the first week of July," Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said in a statement on Wednesday (June 8).

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi, who is charge of Parliament and Law, said this was agreed by the PSSC during a meeting on Tuesday to finalise the proposed anti-hopping draft laws for Cabinet approval.

If Datuk Seri Ismail agrees, this will be the second time a special one-day sitting by Parliament's Lower House is held to resolve the issue of party hopping.

On April 11, a special one-day sitting was held to table amendments to the Constitution to tackle the issue of party hopping.

However, no vote was taken with the proposed laws despite heated debates with the matter referred to the PSSC for further refinement instead.

Last Tuesday, Mr Wan Junaidi announced that the proposed anti-hopping law would be done by way of constitutional amendments through the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022.

He said that there was a need for separate specific laws to deal with party hopping.

If passed at a one-day special sitting in early July, the anti-hopping law could be enforced as early as September this year.

Among the proposed amendments is that a by-election is to be held within 60 days if a Member of Parliament (MP) party hops or voluntarily resigns from his party.

Also to be amended is Article 10 of the Federal Constitution on freedom of association aimed at preventing party hopping.