Special Asean envoy in Myanmar for talks aimed at ending conflict

NAYPYITAW • A special South-east Asian envoy started meetings yesterday aimed at ending hostilities in Myanmar, a visit met with anger from opposition groups who said it showed deference to the country's military rulers and disdain for the will of the people.

The authorities in Cambodia, the current chair of Asean, have been tight-lipped about the schedule of envoy Prak Sokhonn, which a spokesman said was "to ensure the smooth process of the visit".

Myanmar state media showed footage of the envoy meeting junta head Min Aung Hlaing at the beginning of the three-day trip, which aims to start a peace process the generals agreed to last year.

Some Asean members are frustrated over the lack of progress and have barred the junta from attending summits.

The military-controlled MWD media reported that talks between the two included discussions on the status of the Asean peace plan and humanitarian assistance.

Some independent Myanmar media outlets said Mr Prak Sokhonn, who is Cambodia's Foreign Minister, will also meet unspecified political parties, but that talks with representatives of ethnic minority armies have been cancelled.

Radio Free Asia, citing sources, said the envoy would also meet representatives of the National League for Democracy, the party of detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar has spiralled into chaos since a coup 13 months ago. The military takeover ignited protests and strikes nationwide as well as hostilities in the countryside between troops and armed groups allied with Ms Suu Kyi's elected government.

Yesterday, a group called the General Strike Coordination Body said in a statement on behalf of 36 civil society and non-governmental organisations that recommendations by Asean foreign ministers at a meeting last month were being ignored by the envoy, who was advocating for the junta.

"It is clear that the visit to Myanmar by the Asean envoy showed no respect for the voices and demands from the people of Myanmar," the group said, calling Asean "shameful".

In Kalay, north-western Myanmar, protesters defied security forces by staging a small demonstration, holding up signs saying the envoy was not welcome, photographs on social media showed.

In a report last week, the United Nations said that since the coup, the army's systematic targeting of civilians amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Myanmar's junta has yet to respond.

Meanwhile, the United States yesterday formally announced that the violence by the army against the Rohingya minority in 2016 and 2017 was genocide and crimes against humanity.

