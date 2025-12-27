Spanish family missing after tourist boat sinks in Indonesia

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Padar Island was closed to tourists on Dec 27 due to extreme weather conditions.

– A Spanish family of four is missing after a tourist boat sank in Indonesia, state news agency Antara reported on Dec 27.

The vessel was carrying 11 people when it sank in the Padar Island strait near the popular destination of Labuan Bajo on the night of Dec 26, Antara said.

Seven people, including two Spanish tourists, four crew members and a tour guide, were rescued.

A search for the remaining four continued on Dec 27.

The Labuan Bajo port authority attributed the sinking to high waves of up to 3m, Antara said.

“This made it difficult for us to carry out the initial search,” port authority chief Stephanus Risdiyanto told the agency.

Marine accidents occur regularly in Indonesia, a South-east Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, often due to lax safety standards and bad weather. AFP