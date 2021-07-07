Covid-19: Spa, massage outlet closures in Malaysia hit vulnerable groups especially hard

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's prolonged closure of the spa and wellness industry, which is expected to stretch until the end of the year, has increased concerns about the survivability of vulnerable groups that work in the industry.

While single mothers who work in spa and nail salons might have pivoted to different professions - however temporary - the prolonged closure has been especially harsh on the blind community - many of whom work as masseurs in massage centres across Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.