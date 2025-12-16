Straitstimes.com header logo

Southern Indonesia braced for floods, extreme weather as cyclone threat looms

Workers repairing an embankment of the Badung River which was damaged by flooding in Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on Oct 1.

PHOTO: AFP

JAKARTA – Several regions in southern Indonesia are bracing for potential floods, landslides and extreme weather following the discovery of a new cyclone seed that has

already affected Bali

and West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), heightening urgency for disaster preparedness.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) is currently monitoring the cyclone seed 93S that was first detected on Dec 12 in the Indian Ocean, south of East Java, Bali, NTB and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

