South-east Asian cyber-security centre opens in Thailand

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - A cyber-security centre opened in Thailand on Friday (Sept 14) to train personnel from countries in Asean to help combat cyber threats in the attack-prone region.

The idea of the Asean-Japan Cyber Security Capacity Building Centre came from a meeting between Asean and Japan's ministers in Cambodia last year.

About 700 cyber-security personnel from South-east Asia are expected to graduate from the Japan-designed programmes, which include cyber defence, digital forensics and malware analysis.

"Every Asean member state is experiencing more sophisticated cyber threats, whereas the cyber-security personnel are yet insufficient," said Surangkana Wayuparb, executive director of Thailand's Electronic Transaction Development Agency, where the centre is located.

Singapore suffered its worst-ever cyber attack in July when hackers stole personal information of about 1.5 million people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, from a government health database.

Earlier this year, Malaysia said it had foiled an attempted cyber heist on its central bank.

Thailand is currently drafting cyber-security and data protection Bills, which it expects to become law by the end of the year.