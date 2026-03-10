South Sumatra faces backlash over plan to buy $37,000 pool tables for councillors

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Responding to backlash, one politician said South Sumatra billiard athletes could train using the pool table at his official residence.

JAKARTA – Plans by the South Sumatra administration to spend nearly 500 million rupiah (S$37,700) on two billiard tables for its Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) leadership have triggered widespread public backlash.

The procurement plan was listed in the General Procurement Plan Information System of the South Sumatra DPRD Secretariat, which is accessible to the public.