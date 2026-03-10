Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

South Sumatra faces backlash over plan to buy $37,000 pool tables for councillors

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Responding to backlash, one politician said South Sumatra billiard athletes could train using the pool table at his official residence.

Responding to backlash, one politician said South Sumatra billiard athletes could train using the pool table at his official residence.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Google Preferred Source badge

JAKARTA – Plans by the South Sumatra administration to spend nearly 500 million rupiah (S$37,700) on two billiard tables for its Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) leadership have triggered widespread public backlash.

The procurement plan was listed in the General Procurement Plan Information System of the South Sumatra DPRD Secretariat, which is accessible to the public.

See more on

Indonesia

Indonesian politics

Politicians

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.