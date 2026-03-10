For subscribers
South Sumatra faces backlash over plan to buy $37,000 pool tables for councillors
JAKARTA – Plans by the South Sumatra administration to spend nearly 500 million rupiah (S$37,700) on two billiard tables for its Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) leadership have triggered widespread public backlash.
The procurement plan was listed in the General Procurement Plan Information System of the South Sumatra DPRD Secretariat, which is accessible to the public.