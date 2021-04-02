South-east Asia's female extremists

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian woman has created ripples among security circles in Indonesia for spreading pro-Islamic State material supporting extremist ideology such as jihad, or holy war, through her WhatsApp group.

The woman had started her online preaching in early 2020, opening and closing several WhatsApp groups, each with under 100 members mostly Indonesian men, Mr Muh Taufiqurrohman, a senior researcher at the Jakarta-based think tank, Centre for Radicalism and Deradicalisation Studies (PAKAR), told The Straits Times.