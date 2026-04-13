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Oil surged and stocks fell after US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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MANILA – South-east Asian nations have called on the United States and Iran to continue negotiations to end their conflict after talks over the weekend fell through.

“We urge the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue negotiations that will lead to the permanent end of the conflict and lasting peace and stability in the region,” foreign ministers from ASEAN said in a statement on April 13.

US President Donald Trump’s threat to blockade the Strait of Hormuz after talks with Iran collapsed risks widening a war now entering its seventh week, lifting oil prices and raising the prospect of further economic pain around the globe.

The ministers also called for the “full and effective” implementation of the ceasefire to prevent further loss of lives in the conflict that began in late February.

ASEAN, many of whose members source oil from the Middle East, also called for the restoration of the “safe, unimpeded, and continuous transit passage” of vessels and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz. BLOOMBERG