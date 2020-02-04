Sources say Umno president wants party to back Mahathir remaining in office as PM

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's largest party, Umno, is set to back Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's remaining in office, in what would be a huge blow to hopes that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will ascend to the premiership around May under a deal agreed by the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition for a mid-term transition.

Party sources told The Straits Times that Umno president Zahid Hamidi, who was previously allied to Mr Anwar, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president, now wants his party to support their former leader, Tun Dr Mahathir.

This comes in the wake of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Hadi Awang's oft-repeated open backing for the 94-year-old Premier to remain in power.

Umno and PAS formed the National Consensus last year, formalising the cooperation between the former political rivals, which has seen a surge in their popularity as they use the platform to battle alleged injustices against the majority community.

While the internal reception for Datuk Seri Zahid's proposal has been mixed, it could lead to the unique situation where the country's two largest Malay Muslim parties support the incumbent Prime Minister despite being in the opposition.

According to Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Adam, the president told the party's National Consensus committee on Monday (Feb 3) that they needed to be aligned with PAS and that "it is on the table of (Mahathir) to outlaw Umno", a reference to various graft cases alleging that the party and its officials misappropriated public funds.

"If this is all Zahid can do, he should resign as Umno president," Datuk Lokman said. "Members have the right to pick a team that will oppose Mahathir."

ST heard a recording of Mr Zahid addressing the committee, which Umno information chief Shamsul Nasarah implied was authentic, when he criticised Mr Lokman for "broadcasting what was said by the president during a closed meeting".

"What the president wanted to do was... solicit views from different quarters... Why is this being regarded as something wrong and an act of betrayal by the president?" Datuk Shamsul said.

ST understands that many in the Supreme Council have been amenable to throwing their weight behind Dr Mahathir since last year and would likely back Mr Zahid's proposal if it were put to them at the council meeting on Friday.

A poll on Facebook by Umno Youth chief Asyraf Dusuki has seen 45 per cent of nearly 100,000 voters so far saying the "National Consensus should be with Mahathir to reject Anwar and DAP". The Chinese-dominated Democratic Action Party (DAP) is cited by opposition Malay figures as the mastermind in the ruling PH's alleged assault on Malay and Islamic interests.

"The move is to block Anwar and DAP. But we won't (form a new ruling coalition), as the Umno and PAS ground won't accept Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and Parti Amanah Negara," a top Umno official close to Mr Zahid told ST.

He was referring to the enmity between Umno and its defectors who joined Dr Mahathir's PPBM, as well as PAS and Amanah, which splintered from Umno to join PH.

The once-dominant Umno lost a general election for the first time in history in 2018, when Dr Mahathir clinched a second stint in power after leading the four-party PH to a shock victory.

Almost immediately after he was installed as prime minister, questions were raised over whether Dr Mahathir would eventually hand the reins to former nemesis Mr Anwar, whom he sacked as deputy premier in 1998.

While Dr Mahathir has insisted he would cede the reins to Mr Anwar before the next election as promised, he noted it is up to the people to support the PKR chief as their leader.

Supporters of Mr Anwar have begun the year by stepping up calls for Dr Mahathir to honour a purported "gentlemen's agreement", struck prior to the May 2018 polls, to hand over power after two years.

But this has led to a backlash from those backing the Premier's wish to stay beyond Malaysia's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in November.

PH and its allies now number 139 out of Malaysia's 222 parliamentarians, with PKR's 50 MPs forming the largest bloc, followed by 42 from DAP.

While Dr Mahathir only needs the confidence of 111 colleagues to form a government, Mr Anwar is in danger of falling short, given that his feud with PKR deputy president Azmin Ali is dividing the party.

Dr Mahathir's PPBM has 26 federal lawmakers, while Umno has 39 and PAS 18.