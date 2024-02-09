Song, dance and divisive politics take centre stage in Indonesian musical ahead of national vote

JAKARTA - A politically themed musical had Indonesians talking, just days before the country goes to the polls.

Polarisasi Musikal (Polarisation the Musical), an almost three-hour production, ran from Feb 2 to Feb 4 and was watched by more than 5,000 people over six shows.

It had 16 original songs, dance numbers and set design as well.

Staged at the Graha Bhakti Budaya theatre in central Jakarta, it told a cautionary tale of how divisive Indonesian politics can be, with a central message about how voters should be mindful when they cast their ballot, making sure they know who they are electing.

It was a deliberate decision to stage Polarisasi so close to Indonesia’s elections, said the show’s directors and brothers, Jovial and Andovi Da Lopez, who are 30 and 33 respectively, as they wanted to do their part to encourage young people to vote in the upcoming election.

Indonesia heads to the polls on Feb 14, when about 205 million people will elect their next president, vice-president, as well as other leaders. Those aged under 40 form the majority of the electorate.

“A lot of young people these days seem to think: ‘I don’t care’. They don’t understand the historical context in which people fought and died for us to have the right to vote,” said Mr Andovi.

“I really hope that through this musical and other art forms, we can get people interested.”

The show was packed with issues relevant to the current election. One example was how one of the two presidential candidates grappled with using social media bots to drum up online support.

In another scene, a student active on TikTok grapples with a label of being a buzzer. Buzzers, otherwise known as cyber troops and trolls, are paid to manipulate public opinion of the candidates.

Identity politics, including how some candidates use race and religion to win over voters, also featured heavily in Polarisasi.

What many might be surprised to learn, Mr Jovial pointed out, is that the script was written in December 2022, way before Indonesia was gripped by election fever. Presidential candidates began campaigning officially only on Nov 28, 2023.

Dynastic politics, race, religion and the misuse of technology are recurring challenges in Indonesia’s politically divided landscape.