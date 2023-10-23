Son’s vice-president bid could be winning gamble for Indonesia’s Jokowi, analysts say

JAKARTA – Fielding Indonesia’s Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and incumbent President Joko Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as running mates in the upcoming presidential election is a calculated gamble that may well pay off at the ballot box, analysts say.

The topic of dynastic politics have dominated the news headlines since Oct 16, when the Constitutional Court slashed the presidential election minimum age requisite from 40 to 35 for candidates who have been previously elected as a regional leader.