Some Thai farmers feeding cannabis to chickens

BANGKOK • A farming community in Lampang region in northern Thailand has been feeding its chickens cannabis and claims this new feeding regime has improved the quality of meat and eggs.

Ms Sirin Chaemthet, president of the Peth Lanna community enterprise, last Saturday said the experiment was conducted in cooperation with Chiang Mai University's Faculty of Agriculture.

She said the farmers opted for marijuana after their brood was found to be suffering from avian bronchitis despite being injected with antibiotics.

Upon consuming cannabis, the chickens developed higher immunity against disease and were able to withstand inclement weather.

Eventually, the community enterprise decided to do away with antibiotics and feed only cannabis to their chickens, she said.

Ms Sirin added that the enterprise has been selling chicken meat and eggs at 100 baht (S$4) per kilo and six baht apiece, respectively, via its website.

She said chicken rice made from the cannabis-fed chickens has received a good response, adding that the enterprise plans to sell roast chicken in the future.

Ms Sirin added that these products meet the demands of consumers who want healthy and organic food.

Meanwhile, National Farmers Council president Prapat Panyachatrak warned that antibiotics in chicken meat and eggs harm consumers' health, such as leading to declining immunity and allergies. He added that apart from ensuring consumers' safety, feeding chickens cannabis also helps boost the commercial value of chicken products.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK