Some Malaysians have reservations about taking Covid-19 vaccine: Survey

KUALA LUMPUR - As the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines in Malaysia nears, Mr Abdullah Salleh finds himself in two minds about receiving an immunisation shot.

Despite being pro-vaccine, the 37-year-old videographer said he is hesitant about taking a shot due to the possibility of experiencing a lethal adverse reaction, as he is allergic to certain drugs.

"I'm actually worried because I'm allergic to Augmentin-based drugs. I hope the substance is not included in the vaccine," Mr Abdullah told The Straits Times. Augmentin is an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections such as pneumonia.

"At the moment, I'm honestly not sure if I should get it or not. I've been reading up a lot on the available vaccines but my near-death experience due to my allergy has made me very sceptical," he said.

Mr Abdullah is among the 17 per cent of respondents in a survey by the Health Ministry who are unsure of the vaccine, with over 83 per cent of them expressing fear of possible side effects.

The survey, which was done online between Dec 21 and 28, 2020, by the Health Ministry, was held to gauge the interest of Malaysians in getting the Covid-19 vaccine to ascertain the receptiveness of Malaysians towards the shot.

People have cast doubts on the vaccine, with some claiming that it may contain porcine elements and others questioning the trustworthiness of the manufacturers.

Up to 78 per cent from those in the uncertain group also expressed less confidence that the vaccines would work, while 71 per cent felt they would be unsafe for use.

Like Mr Abdullah, Ms Stephanie Lee also has allergies and is hesitant about getting immunised.

The 35-year-old writer said: "I am not against the vaccine but I would like to wait for more reports and information about it before getting a shot."

Meanwhile, about 16 per cent of respondents stated that they did not agree with being vaccinated. Of this group, over 96 per cent said side effects were the primary reason for opposing vaccination, while close to 85 per cent were suspicious of its ingredients.

Based on the result, which was released on Thursday (Dec 31), only 67 per cent of the total 212,006 people sampled would accept the Covid-19 vaccine.

Healthcare analyst Heikal Rosnan, director of Bower Group Asia, said he understood the public's concerns, but noted that what governments have done is to help speed up the vaccine-making process, compressing it from possibly more than a decade, without taking shortcuts.

"It is important to note that biopharmaceutical companies are required to run efficacy and safety tests in humans in three separate phases with increasing numbers of people from a diverse pool of participants with proportionately escalating costs from each phase to the next," he said.

He added: "More importantly, the Health Ministry has also stated that each Covid-19 vaccine will have to go through five phases of tests and trials before it can be approved for use in Malaysia. There will be hiccups, given the unprecedented nature of this pandemic, but overall, the country's immunisation track record is sound."

Ms S. Kalamathy, 41, however, plans to reject any Russian and Chinese-made vaccines. "I just don't trust them," said the legal administrative assistant.

To this, Mr Heikal said any criticism should centre around the risks of skipping critical clinical trials. If it is proven to be safe and effective, then there is really no reason to avoid it, he said.

"Both have not released their efficacy rates despite being announced earlier than the rest."

Russia elicits more worry because it skipped the usual clinical trials and went straight to mass inoculation, but he added it is hard to say if the concerns are justified, as "in a pandemic, normal rules don't apply".

Mr Heikal said it could also be that people are distrustful of the Russian and Chinese governments rather than the vaccine itself, and of their approval processes, which are not as transparent and stringent as those of the United States Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Evaluation Agency.

"Ultimately though, if it works, then it works, but Malaysia may take a wait-and-see approach compared to the US vaccines," he said.