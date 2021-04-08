Some countries limit use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - European and British drug regulators have found possible links between rare blood clots and the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency and UK's the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said they found rare cases of blood clots among some adult vaccine recipients, although they said the vaccine's advantages still outweighed the risks.

Here are some countries' guidance on the usage of the vaccine.

Australia

Australia, which relies heavily on the AstraZeneca shots to vaccinate its near 26 million population, will continue with the vaccine rollout. Authorities have ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europe's drug regulator, with updates expected later on Thursday (April 8).

Italy

Italy is recommending the use of AstraZenec vaccine for people over 60 years of age. Those under 60 who have taken a first shot can also take a second one. Italy had originally limited the vaccine to people under the age of 65 because trials showed it offered less protection against Covid-19 than other vaccines. On March 8, the health ministry said it could also be administered to over-65s.

Spain

Spain will only give AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60 years old. Health Minister Carolina Darias said a decision would be taken on Thursday on whether to administer the second round of the vaccine to people who had already received their first dose. Spanish region of Castille and Leon had earlier suspended AstraZeneca vaccines as a precaution.

Britain

Britain advised most people under 30 to get an alternative vaccine to AstraZeneca if possible. The alternatives in Britain are vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Belgium

Belgium on Wednesday announced it is restricting AstraZeneca's vaccine to over 55s only. The Health ministry said the change "will have little to no impact on the vaccination campaign under way, as elderly people are currently being vaccinated".

Germany

From March 31, Germany limited use of the shot to people over 60 and high-priority groups, following reports of a rare brain blood disorder. On April 1, Germany's vaccine commission recommended that people under 60 who have had a first shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine should receive a different product for their second dose.

Norway

Norway will delay a decision over the use of the vaccine, authorities said on March 26, with a decision expected by April 15.

Denmark

Denmark was the first country to suspend use of the AstraZeneca jab in March following reports reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had been vaccinated. A local survey indicated that one in three Danes would decline to get the shot.

Sweden

Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. Sweden later resumed use for people over 65. The Swedish Medical Products Agency said on Wednesday the benefits of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine outweighed the risks.

Canada

Authorities in Canada are reviewing the new EMA guidance, as well as information submitted by AstraZeneca, and will determine further steps later, federal health ministry spokesperson Anna Maddison wrote in an email. Canada had suspended plans in late March to give the vaccine to people below the age of 55, citing blood clot concerns.

Brazil

Brazil's health regulator, Anvisa, recommended continued use of the vaccines, saying that the benefits outweigh the risks. Brazil had administered more than 4 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine to date, and had registered 47 adverse clotting events. The agency said it was impossible to establish whether the clotting was linked to the vaccine, nor could specific risk factors be identified.

Mexico

Mexico's drug regulator said on Wednesday it has no current plans to limit use of AstraZeneca's vaccine. Mexico has so far acquired 3.5 million doses of the vaccine.

South Korea

South Korea said on Wednesday it will temporarily suspend providing AstraZeneca's vaccine to people below 60. The country has reported three cases of blood clots of people who received the vaccine. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG