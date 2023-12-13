Some counters at Johor Causeway checkpoint to be closed for upgrading from Dec 15

Some counters at the Sultan Iskandar Building immigration checkpoint’s bus zone in Johor Bahru will be closed in phases from Dec 15.

The counters, which include manual counters and e-gates, will undergo upgrading till Jan 15, 2024, the Johor immigration wrote in a Facebook post on Dec 12.

This announcement was made during the school holidays, when the travel volume is higher than usual.

Malaysia is expected to receive 7.8 million visits by Singaporean tourists in 2023, according to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry.

Singapore is currently the highest contributor to tourist arrivals in Malaysia, with more than 4.5 million such arrivals recorded up to July 2023.

The departure hall counters will be closed in three different phases:

Phase 1: Dec 15

E-gate counters: No. 1 to 3

Manual counters: No. 1 to 4

The Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) counter, which allows visitors to enrol and verify their passports upon arrival to use the e-gate when they depart, will also be closed during the same period.

Phase 2: Dec 21

E-gate counters: No. 1 to 6

Manual counters: No. 11 to 18

Phase 3: Dec 28

Manual counters: No. 3 to 12

Likewise, renovation will be carried out at the same counters in the arrival hall in three phases on Dec 28, 2023, Jan 3, 2024, and Jan 9, 2024.

It urged all travellers to plan their trip with the closure in mind during this period and ensure that their travel documents are valid before going to the immigration counter.

In December 2023, Malaysia announced that foreign travellers will be required to fill up the MDAC from Jan 1, 2024.

Exemptions have been made for Singaporeans, diplomatic passport holders, Malaysian permanent residents, Brunei General Certificate of Identity holders and Thailand Border Pass holders.

The Malaysian Immigration Department’s MDAC website said the MDAC card should be completed within three days before arrival in Malaysia.

Travellers will have to fill up their personal particulars, including name, nationality, passport details and arrival as well as departure dates through this website.