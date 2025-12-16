Social media giants subject to Malaysian laws from 2026

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms will automatically come under Malaysia’s laws starting Jan 1, part of a government push to shield children from online harms and strengthen platform accountability.

All internet messaging and social media service providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia are subject to the country’s licensing framework and will be deemed registered as a licensee under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, according to a statement by the country’s communications regulator.

Among services that meet the criteria are Meta Platforms Inc’s Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok, Alphabet Inc’s YouTube, as well as Telegram.

The move ensures that large-scale internet messaging and social media service providers comply with the country’s legal and regulatory framework in an “orderly, consistent and effective manner,” the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said.

“This initiative also ensures that all platforms involved bear clearer responsibility for user safety, particularly in safeguarding children and families,” it added.

Malaysia’s measure comes as governments across the globe are increasingly enacting rules to protect minors from harmful content and cyberbullying.

The South-east Asian country also plans to ban social media accounts for children under 16 starting in 2026, following a similar move by Australia.

Policymakers in Indonesia, Denmark, Brazil and other nations are moving to rein in Big Tech as well, which counts young users as a crucial demographic. BLOOMBERG