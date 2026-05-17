Snap polls in Malaysia possible if unity government fractures, says PM Anwar

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Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said a snap general election could take place if cracks continue to form within the unity government.

JOHOR BAHRU - A snap general election could take place if cracks continue to form within the unity government, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on May 17.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said he is hearing a lot of rumours on the ground.

“At the moment, the relationship at the federal level is cordial. But if they decide to go against the agreements, then the elections will not only just be in Johor and other states,” he said, mentioning Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Pahang and Penang.

He said this in his keynote address at the Pakatan Convention in the Malaysian southern state of Johor on May 17.

“I will have a meeting with the PH leadership about the matter and if need be, we will call for a snap election.

“We will not be threatened but if they want to negotiate in a good way, we are willing,” he said, stressing the importance of political stability for a better government.

Datuk Seri Anwar also hit out at certain state governments for giving handouts just before the elections.

He stressed that the three founding parties of PH – Parti Keadilan Rakyat, the Democratic Action Party and Parti Amanah Negara – were stable despite talk of rifts. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK