Smog returns to Bangkok

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Smog returned to most parts of the Greater Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon (Feb 13).

After about 10 days of respite, the amount of PM2.5 or particulates of 2.5 micron in diameter or less started soaring past safe limits again in the capital and its adjacent provinces.

Out of 43 areas where air-quality monitoring devices are available, 28 found the PM2.5 amount went past the safe limit at 3pm on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation has described PM2.5 as carcinogenic.

According to Thailand's Pollution Control Department, the amount of PM2.5 should not go beyond 50 micrograms per cubic m of air.

In Bangkok's Charoenkrung-Bang Kho Laem area, the amount of PM2.5 stood at 46 as of 9am on Wednesday. The amount then soared to 58 by noon and 64 by 3pm. Air pollution looks set to continue in the Greater Bangkok on Thursday.