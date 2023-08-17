Plane crashes into Malaysia road, killing 2; vehicle parts strewn across the ground

Thick smoke can be seen billowing from charred patches on the road in the township of Elmina. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM QAMAHL/TWITTER
Two people were killed in a horrific plane crash when a small aircraft crashed into a road in the Malaysian state of Selangor on Thursday.

In videos of the incident that have gone viral on social media, thick smoke can be seen billowing from charred patches on the road near the township of Elmina.

Vehicle parts are strewn across the ground.

Police have confirmed two deaths - one pilot and one motorcyclist - so far.

The incident happened at between 3.20pm and 3.30pm.

Police said they are still investigating the case.

More to come.

