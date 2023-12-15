Small businesses in Indonesia gain steam as campaign season jacks up demand for giveaways

JAKARTA – On the second floor of a house in South Jakarta, a worker is busy applying yellow screen-printing ink on a 6-sq-m blue flag as big as two queen-size mattresses.

His two colleagues then help him to lift and fold the cloth bearing the name and logo of the NasDem party, before hanging it for drying.

In another workshop in a nearby home, two workers are printing smaller party flags with a press machine, while four other men are sewing the flags and packing items for delivery.

As the campaign season for Indonesia’s Feb 2024 elections gets underway, such small home-based businesses are inundated with orders of flags, banners, T-shirts and other items from the 18 political parties in the race.

On Feb 14, Indonesians will vote for the next President and Vice-President, as well as legislators at national and regional levels in what is said to be the world’s biggest single-day election. Some 204.4 million people are eligible to vote.

Business owner Sakun Nurwanto, helped by 20 employees, is making around 3,000 flags of different sizes from 8am to midnight daily.

The smallest flag of 54 sq cm is sold at 5,000 rupiah (43 Singapore cents), while the biggest one – like the blue flag – is sold at 55,000 rupiah.

One of the challenges in his business – which makes flags for mass organisations on normal days – is to ensure the names of the candidates are spelt correctly.

“If we lack only one letter, we must replace the erroneous flags with the new ones. The old ones are totally useless,” the 55-year-old father of two told The Straits Times.

Another major challenge is the dealing of customers. “Frauds are common. Customers may place big orders, but don’t pay,” he said.

Such challenges may bring significant losses to Mr Sakun’s business that was set up in 1999. That year, Indonesia held its first free and democratic election after the fall of strongman Suharto in May 1998.

Forty-eight political parties joined the election, a major leap from only three parties in the elections held between 1982 and 1997.

But Mr Sakun’s business only got its record orders of 1 million flags in the 2019 election from Berkarya Party, founded by Mr Suharto’s youngest son Hutomo Mandala Putra in 2016. He lost control of the party in 2020 due to internal woes.

There is no official figure on the current value of the election paraphernalia’s business in the world’s third-largest democracy.

Gerindra Party deputy chairman Habiburokhman said for the 2019 elections, he had spent up to 2 billion rupiah, part of which was used to buy items such as T-shirts, when he was contesting to become a legislator, Kompas reported.