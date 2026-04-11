Small businesses in Indonesia feel the pinch of rising plastic costs

Plastic prices have surged by 40 to 100 per cent due to global supply disruptions.

JAKARTA - Street hawkers and small-scale vendors in Indonesia are being squeezed by soaring plastic prices, forcing them to raise prices, shrink portions or absorb thinner profits.

Since February, plastic prices have surged by 40 to 100 per cent due to global supply disruptions caused by the United States-Israel war on Iran, hitting essential items such as packaging cups, plastic bags and boxes widely used by micro and small enterprises.

Mr Yayat Ruchyat, a tofu and tempeh producer in Parepare, South Sulawesi, said the surge in plastic prices has placed him in a difficult position: raising prices could weaken consumers’ purchasing power and hurt sales, while keeping prices unchanged would further erode his already thin margins.

“We don’t want to raise prices, so we had no choice but to stop producing smaller-sized tempeh and reduce the size of larger ones,” he said on April 9, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Mr Yayat briefly considered switching to banana leaves as an alternative packaging material, but abandoned the idea after finding it even more expensive.

He hopes the government will step in to help stabilise plastic prices and support the sustainability of small businesses.

Ms Masri, a food vendor in Meulaboh, Aceh, is grappling with the same pressures.

She said that plastic packaging is essential to keep food hygienic and convenient for takeaway. Yet as profit margins are squeezed by what he described as “strangling” plastic prices, vendors are left with few options but to absorb the pressure and keep operating.

“We’re in a bind. Raising menu prices is difficult because current prices are already what customers consider standard. But if we don’t increase them, we will inevitably incur losses, especially with packaging costs now so high,” he said, as quoted by state radio RRI.

She expressed hope that the situation will ease soon so his business can return to more stable conditions.

In Yogyakarta, Ms Rosi, a fruit juice vendor, said she had no choice but to raise her prices by 2,000 rupiah (S$0.15) per item as plastic packaging costs surged.

“Prices have gone up across all distributors and for every type of packaging, starting about a week after the war began in late February. I had to increase my prices just to maintain a viable margin,” she said, as quoted by Tempo.co.

Authorities say that, beyond raising prices and reducing portion sizes, vendors have introduced a range of cost-saving measures in response to surging plastic prices.

Market traders are now limiting the number of plastic bags provided per transaction, while multi-layer plastic wrapping, commonly used for wet goods such as fish, meat and chicken, is increasingly being phased out.

Some sellers have begun reverting to traditional materials such as banana leaves. Meanwhile, a growing number of consumers are also adapting by bringing their own reusable bags when shopping.

Cooperatives and SMEs Minister Maman Abdurrahman said the recent surge in plastic prices has been triggered by disruptions in the supply of raw materials. Plastic is produced from naphtha, a petrochemical derived from crude oil.

He noted that around 70 per cent of global naphtha supply comes from Gulf countries, and that supply chains were disrupted after the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly shortly after the US-Israel war on Iran began.

“The disruption has led to raw material shortages, forcing domestic plastic producers to cut production volumes,” he said on April 9.

Mr Maman said the government is working to secure alternative naphtha supplies from countries such as Africa, the US and India as a short-term solution, adding that the shipments are currently underway.

He also noted that the government and industry are exploring longer-term alternatives, including the use of seaweed as a potential base material for plastic production, which could help reduce costs if developed at scale. “If we shift from naphtha to seaweed, operational and production costs could actually be reduced,” he said. THE JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK