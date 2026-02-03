Skeletal remains of six including three children found in burnt-down house in Johor

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said the remains were found in a house in an oil palm plantation on Jan 9.

JOHOR BAHRU - The skeletal remains of six people have been found in a house that was destroyed by fire in Kangkar Pulai in the southern Malaysian state of Johor.

The victims included three children and a teenager.

“The remains were discovered by a 48-year-old man who had been trying to locate his family members after losing contact with them for three months.

“The man claimed that his wife and children were staying at the house after they separated,” he said during a press conference at the Johor police headquarters on Feb 3.

Datuk Ab Rahaman said the man lodged a report at the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters after he made the discovery.

He said the house where the victims were staying was abandoned.

It was located about 2km from the main road and had no water or electricity supply.

“Post-mortem examinations confirmed that the remains belonged to two adults, a teenager and three children who had been reported missing.

“They were aged two, five, nine, 17, 29 and 35. Checks also revealed that the minors, comprising one boy and three girls had no school records,” he said.

Mr Ab Rahaman said four individuals, including three men and a woman, aged from 19 to 35, were arrested in Iskandar Puteri on Jan 21.

“The four suspects are not related to any of the victims but knew one of the missing adults whom they used to do drugs with.

“All four suspects have prior criminal records and three tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

Mr Ab Rahaman said that investigation papers had been referred to the Johor Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office, and two male suspects will be charged at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court on Feb 4 under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The other two suspects have been released on police bail and will be called as witnesses during the trial,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK