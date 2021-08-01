Six months of turmoil

Here is a look back at the six months since the military brought Myanmar's nascent democracy to a sudden end.

SUU KYI DETAINED

Soldiers detain Ms Aung San Suu Kyi and her top allies during pre-dawn raids on Feb 1, in a coup that ends Myanmar's decade-long experiment with democracy after half a century of military rule.

The generals claim fraud in the previous November's elections, which Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won by a landslide.

INTERNET BLOCKED

The junta tries to block social media platforms including Facebook, which is hugely popular in Myanmar. Nightly Internet blackouts are later imposed.

BOLD DEFIANCE

Popular dissent surges over the weekend of Feb 6 to 7, with huge crowds gathering on the streets calling for the release of Ms Suu Kyi.

Workers begin a nationwide strike on Feb 8.

A 19-year-old woman is shot in the head after police fire on crowds in the capital Naypyitaw the next day.

INTERNATIONAL SANCTIONS

Washington soon announces sanctions against several military officials, including the junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

More sanctions follow from Britain and the European Union.

DEADLIEST DAY

More than 100 civilians are killed in protest crackdowns on March 27 during Armed Forces Day, the military's annual show of strength. It marks the deadliest single day since the coup.

The next month, ousted civilian lawmakers forced into hiding announce the formation of a shadow "National Unity Government".

SUU KYI'S TRIAL BEGINS

More than four months after she was detained, Ms Suu Kyi goes on trial in a junta court in June. She faces an eclectic mix of charges, including illegally importing walkie-talkies and flouting coronavirus restrictions during the 2020 elections.

COVID-19 WAVE

Covid-19 infections surge across Myanmar from late last month, with many pro-democracy medical staff on strike and the public avoiding military-run hospitals.

2020 ELECTION RESULTS CANCELLED

On July 26, the junta cancels the results of last year's polls, claiming more than 11 million instances of voter fraud. It makes no mention of holding a fresh vote.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE