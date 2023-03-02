Six Malaysian states flooded, Johor worst hit

Non-stop rains have caused flooding in six Malaysian states, with the southern state of Johor the worst hit.

Over 26,000 people have been moved to 220 temporary relief centres nationwide as the weather agency predicted continuous heavy rains until Thursday.

All 10 districts in Johor have been hit by flood, with more than 25,000 victims from 7,000 families seeking shelter at 187 temporary flood relief centres as at 8am on Thursday.

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim visited the flood-hit victims at a relief centre in Kluang on Wednesday night.

Johor state secretary Azmi Rohani said this was one of the worst floods to have inundated the state in the past few years, attributing it to continuous heavy rain and the high tide phenomenon.

The district of Segamat is the worst hit, followed by Kluang, Batu Pahat and Kota Tinggi districts.

Water levels of 18 rivers in Johor breached the dangerous mark following uninterrupted rains since Monday night, said Tan Sri Azmi.

Pahang is the second-worst affected state, with the authorities reporting on Thursday morning that at least 1,400 residents from five districts were placed at 27 relief centres.

Deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi visited the flood-hit district of Rompin, Pahang on Wednesday night, where he instructed the authorities to build a temporary bridge after flood waters washed away a portion of the road to a Felda settlement.

In Melaka, about 70 were seeking refuge in three centres while in Negeri Sembilan, 760 victims were housed in 10 relief centres.