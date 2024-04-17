Single mother is first woman to be whipped for ‘khalwat’ in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU - A single mother became the first woman “khalwat” (close proximity) offender in the state to be sentenced to whipping by the Syariah High Court in Malaysia.

Terengganu Syariah High Court Senior Judge Rosdi Harun meted out the punishment on Nurfifi Amira Nawi, 37, who pleaded guilty to the offence.

She was sentenced to six strokes of the cane and a fine of RM4,000 (S$1,140), in default eight months in jail.

The woman was charged under Section 31(b) of the Syariah Criminal Offenses (Takzir) (Terengganu) (Amendment) Enactment 2022 with being with a 40-year-old man who was not her husband or ‘mahram’, a family member with whom marriage would be unlawful, in a house in Kemaman, at about 3.15pm on Jan 31.

She had been convicted of a similar offence in 2018 and was fined.

Based on the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) (Amendment) Enactment 2022, for the second and subsequent offence, the offender can be punished with up to six strokes of the cane, a maximum fine of RM5,000 or three years in prison.

The judge ordered the whipping sentence on Nurfifi Amira, who has a child, to be carried out on May 6 at Marang Prison if she fails to submit an appeal within 14 days from April 17.

When handing out the judgment, the judge advised Nurfifi Amira to get married immediately to avoid committing a similar offence again.

“Don’t get married in Golok (Thailand). You said you wanted to marry, but no action was taken. There is no remorse,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK