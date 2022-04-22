Singapore's next PM Wong is little known to Asean: Jakarta Post contributor

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Since the establishment of Asean on Aug 8, 1967, Singapore has been one of the anchors of the regional grouping along with other founding member countries Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.

In particular, the triangle connection between the leaders of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore is often described as the reflection of Asean's face. They have demonstrated leadership in punishing Myanmar's junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing for arrogantly breaking his promise to Asean leaders.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been in power since 2004, and therefore has deep knowledge and strong personal relationships with other Asean leaders at various levels. Even before assuming the post, his predecessor Goh Chok Tong gave him extensive access to Asean as deputy prime minister.

PM Lee's father Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding father and first prime minister, also mentored him for years not just to lead the city-state, but also to become a leading player in the regional trading bloc.

Singapore is tiny in terms of size and population but gigantic in terms of economic power. It is a destination of foreign direct investment and sets a world standard in clean governance. It is also among the wealthiest nations in the world.

Therefore, Singapore's stability is also instrumental in the growth of the regional economy because of its role as one of the world's top financial hubs.

At the age of 70, PM Lee needs to make it clear to neighbors near and far who will succeed him. And the potential next prime minister must familiarize himself as early as possible with the neighboring countries, just to avoid a generational gap between the older and younger generations of regional leaders.

Just recently, PM Lee revealed incumbent Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, 49, as his successor. The announcement, however, has received a lukewarm welcome at home and in other Asean members. PM Lee will only transfer the power in 2025 and there is the precedent that PM Lee dismissed his heir-apparent due to a poor election showing of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

It is also possible that PM Lee is not ready to leave politics yet. A similar situation also happens in other Asean countries, where democracy is a luxury.

Mr Wong is expected to become Singapore's fourth generation (4G) leader, after the late Lee Sr., Mr Goh and Mr Lee Jr. Mr Wong will bear the responsibility to lead the PAP to a majority win in the general election in 2025, which will be the final and most difficult leadership test for PM Lee.

Mr Wong came to public attention because of his role as the co-chair of the government's COVID-19 task force along with the 52-year-old health minister, Ong Ye Kung.

"The plan is for Lawrence to succeed me as PM, either before or after [if the PAP wins] the next general election. It is due in 2025 and will surely be a tough fight," PM Lee said in his social media post on Saturday.

In a press conference, PM Lee said he would hand over the power to Wong "once he is ready". PM Lee did not say when he named Mr Wong his deputy and who will be in charge of leading the PAP in the 2025 election.