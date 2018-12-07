Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur over weekend rallies

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday (Dec 7) advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur, given the risk of skirmishes at large-scale rallies in the Malaysian capital this weekend.

A large-scale rally with turnout expected to number in the tens of thousands will take place at the Dataran Merdeka (Independence Square) on Saturday (Dec 8), the MFA said in an advisory.

There are also media reports of another large rally taking place in Petaling Jaya at Padang Timur on the same day, it noted.

"As with large congregations or demonstrations, there is a possibility that limited and isolated skirmishes might take place. There may also be traffic disruptions and other disturbances that will impact travellers," the advisory said.

"Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Kuala Lumpur for the time being."

The MFA urged Singaporeans currently in Kuala Lumpur to stay vigilant and avoid large gatherings, monitor local media for developments and heed the instructions of local authorities.

The ministry also encouraged Singaporeans to register themselves at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ so that they can be contacted if necessary. They are also advised to stay in touch with family and friends.

Those who need consular assistance in Kuala Lumpur may contact the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours) at:

Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur

209 Jalan Tun Razak

50400 Kuala Lumpur

Telephone: +60 321 616 277

Duty Officer Telephone: +60 1665 610 400

E-mail: singhc_kul@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Telephone: +65 6379 8800 / 8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg