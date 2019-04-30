Singaporean women 'materialistic, pampered, self-entitled': Malaysian doctor in trouble over sexist, racist remarks

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian doctor in Australia is being investigated by the authorities after he repeatedly called for women to be raped.

According to a report by British newspaper The Guardian, Dr Christopher Lee Kwan Chen also posted revenge porn and shared photographs of medical procedures he performed as well as patient x-rays on an online forum.

He had been suspended by a health practitioners' tribunal for six weeks earlier in April after he admitted to posting a series of sexist and racist remarks online.

The suspension bars the 31-year-old from working anywhere in Australia, where he had studied medicine and began working at Box Hill Hospital in Victoria in 2018 after a previous stint in Tasmania.

At first, Dr Lee's suspension was slated to start in May in order to give his workplace time to find a substitute.

However, public outcry about his online comments like "some women deserve to be raped, and that supercilious little b**ch fits the bill in every way" as well as "she needs to be abandoned in India and repeatedly raped in order for her to wake up her idea", led to him being told not to return to work.

The tribunal had ordered Dr Lee to undergo training about ethical behaviour on social media, but this did not seem to deter him.

He has continued posting online, saying: "We'll see who has the last laugh".

Previously, he had said that his online persona matched his persona in real life.

Back when he was criticised for his comments, Dr Lee said: "Malaysian and Australian authorities can't touch me for things I say on a Singaporean forum".

In an act of revenge porn, Dr Lee had also retaliated against a woman who criticised him online by posting her nude photos, which forced her to shut down her online accounts.

"A new legion of perverts" would be viewing her images, he wrote, "I won".

He has also boasted of his sex life with his wife, posting photographs of her online and making disturbing comments such as: "If my marriage fell apart, it would not end in divorce. It would end in murder".

Dr Lee also wrote that he would force an abortion by kicking "her down the stairs" if his wife ever got pregnant.

Though he has yet to delete his profile on the online forum, he has started to delete his most offensive comments.

He has also deleted his Facebook account, where he posted disparaging remarks about women - such as Singaporean women being "some of the most materialistic, pampered and self-entitled women you are likely to meet anywhere" and Chinese women being "calculating, ruthless animals" - and explicit posts about his wife.

A former employer, Royal Hobart Hospital, had also cautioned Dr Lee for accessing a patient's medical records on 21 occasions "without consent or clinical need".

An online petition calling for his licence to practise medicine to be revoked, organised by Ms Justine Brooks, the chief executive officer of a sexual assault support service, has garnered over 1,400 signatures and counting.

"I find these comments from a registered doctor to be outrageous and unacceptable, and I feel compelled to challenge Dr Lee's right to practice medicine in Australia," said Ms Brooks in her appeal to the Australian Medical Board, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, and the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, among other parties.

According to Ms Brooks, Australian doctors are bound by the Australian Medical Association Principles of Medical Ethics which can be summarised as "do no harm".

"The harm Dr Lee is suggesting in the above messages gives us some clear insight into the way he feels about and treats women. Make no mistake, domestic and sexual violence is now a national crisis," she added.