SINGAPORE - A Singaporean woman who was riding pillion with a Malaysian motorcyclist died in Johor Bahru on Jan 21, after they were run over by a trailer on the highway.

The pair were riding towards Johor Bahru city centre when the accident occurred near the 2.8km mark of Malaysia’s North-South Expressway, said Johor police on Jan 22.

The Johor Bahru Southern District police chief Raub Selamat said the motorcycle had attempted to overtake a truck in the left lane but collided with its rear. This caused the motorcyclist to lose control and both riders toppled onto the right lane of the two-lane carriageway, where they were subsequently run over by a trailer.

Dashcam footage circulated online indicated the accident happened at around 2pm.

Both the Malaysian man, 38, and the Singaporean woman, 27, were killed at the scene. Their bodies were taken to hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The incident is being investigated under the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, said the police.