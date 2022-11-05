Singaporean woman killed in car accident in Malaysia

The car skidded and rammed into a guardrail along the North-South Expressway on Friday night. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Chin Hui Shan
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean woman was killed in a traffic accident in Malaysia on Friday night after the car she was in skidded and rammed into a guard rail.

The Star reported on Saturday that Ms Huang Kaiting, 25, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred at KM208 of the North-South Expressway at 11.30pm.

The Malaysian newspaper, quoting Alor Gajah Superintendent Arshad Abu, said Ms Huang was travelling from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur.

He said the other passenger, Mr Kenneth Fong Zeng Yip, 27, who is also Singaporean, was not hurt.

The driver of the car, Mr Muhammad Hilmi Abdul Rahim, 28, who is also from Singapore, sustained leg injuries, said Supt Arshad, adding that the accident is under investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

More On This Topic
Singaporean woman killed in car accident in Malaysia
'I thought we were all finished': Family smashes windows to escape after car overturns in Johor

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top